Former West High standout and current Bakersfield College football player Aaron Porter is in critical condition after a Feb. 2 stabbing, according to a press release from Bakersfield Police Department.
Marcus Harris, 34, and Jeremiah Langston, 24, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, conspiracy and gang participation, police said. Three other suspects — Donnie Nolen, 21, Armani Bonner, 21, and Isaiah Starns, 19, remain at large.
Police said the stabbing occurred early Feb. 2 in a parking lot in the 7400 block of District Boulevard.
While at a party, Porter, 18, intervened during a confrontation between a family member and an unknown person, according to West football coach Derrick Dunham. Porter was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen, Dunham said.
Ok,..just saw that they are not "kids". Great,..as that will mean prison for these animals.
A "party" on a Tuesday night?? Does anything good EVER happen after midnight on a weeknight. What were these boys doing roaming about? Do kids even have parents that place ANY guidelines or boundaries on their kids today?
