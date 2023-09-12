A former top state oil regulator filed a lawsuit this week alleging he was effectively fired by the Newsom administration for objecting to orders in January that he implement a law that was about to be placed on hold because of an industry-funded voter referendum.

Former State Oil and Gas Supervisor Uduak-Joe Ntuk claims in the suit he was “forced and coerced to resign” nine days after filing a whistleblower complaint that also raised concerns about the legality of a plan to halt all new drilling permits statewide “without statutory authority or regulations.”