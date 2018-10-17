A man convicted of killing his estranged wife’s lover and attempting to kill his wife was sentenced to 80 years and four months to life in prison on Wednesday.
The ruling, issued by Kern County Superior Court Judge Gary Friedman, came after 40-year-old Rigoberto Sanchez was convicted last month of killing 33-year-old Edwin Lima in May 2017. He was also convicted of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, assault with a firearm and burglary.
Sanchez, a former correctional officer at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, shot and killed Lima through the master bedroom window of his wife’s apartment in Northeast Bakersfield, according to court documents. He was shot 17 times.
In court, Sanchez testified that Lima had pulled out a gun and was about to fire it at him when Sanchez fired in self defense. He said his wife then picked up the gun Lima had dropped after being struck and raised it. Sanchez shot at his wife but missed her.
Sanchez fled to Mexico after the shooting to stay at an uncle’s house. However, he was arrested weeks later by Mexican law enforcement.
Deputy Public Defender Paul Cadman said Sanchez had a heated phone call with Lima prior to going to the residence and that he only intended to fight him.
The prosecution found Sanchez guilty on all counts. The jury believed the murder had been sparked by Sanchez’s anger and jealousy due to his wife moving on after they had separated. Sanchez, his wife and Lima worked as correctional officers in Tehachapi.
