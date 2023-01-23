 Skip to main content
Former sheriff testifies at retrial of KCSO ex-deputy who killed woman, pregnant teen

1334160469-data.jpg

Kern County sheriff's deputy David Keith Rogers was sentenced to death in March 1988 for murdering two women.

 John Harte / The Californian

Former Kern County Sheriff’s deputy Michael Duffy testified he cannot remember exactly what his colleague said to him nearly 40 years ago, but he recalled Monday that David Keith Rogers showed pictures of naked or scantily dressed women while wearing a sheriff’s uniform.

Displaying these photos happened two times while on duty, Duffy explained under direct examination Monday as Rogers, 75, dressed in orange jail clothing, looked at him.

