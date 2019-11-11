Former Kern County Sheriff Deputy Daures Stephens has announced his bid for First District supervisor.
Stephens, who retired from the Sheriff’s Office in 2012, first ran for supervisor in 2011, eventually losing out to the man who still holds the seat, Mick Gleason.
Gleason said earlier this year he would not seek a third term.
In a news release announcing his candidacy, Stephens' campaign said he had an “intimate knowledge of Kern County and its diversity of people, industry and challenges.”
Stephens graduated from Burroughs High School in Ridgecrest before joining the Sheriff’s Office in 1986. He served in Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Kern Valley and Ridgecrest, according to the release.
He has served for two terms on the Board of Trustees for the South Fork Union School District near Lake Isabella. He also owns South Lake Cycle, a motorcycle service shop in Lake Isabella.
Prior to his career with the Sheriff’s Office, Stephens served in the U.S. Marines for four years, winning Marine of the Year in 1986 while serving at Camp Pendleton in San Diego County, according to the release.
Since retiring, the release says he successfully advocated for the reopening of a courthouse in Kern Valley, which saved residents the expense of traveling to Bakersfield. He also serves as the Chapter President of the American Legion Riders, a support group for American Legion Post 711.
Stephens joins former Kern High School District Trustee Phillip Peters, who announced his bid for the same seat in early October. Peters currently works as Gleason’s district director.
