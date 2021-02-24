A local farmer and former Lakeside Union school board member has been charged with meeting a minor to commit a sexual offense.
Travis Fugitt is charged with two felony counts: one involves contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense, and one involves arranging a meeting and then showing up to the meeting place, according to court records.
An arraignment is scheduled for March 2 at 8:30 a.m. at the Metro Division Court, according to records.
Fugitt stepped down from his position on the school board after being arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct involving a minor on Feb. 6.