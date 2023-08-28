kennygraham1

From left, Hall of Fame player Ron Mix, former San Diego Chargers defensive standout Kenny Graham and Kenny’s brother Will Graham get together for a 2022 San Diego Charger's player reunion.

 Photo courtesy Will Graham

Kenny Graham, a former standout pro football player who was chronicled in a series of Bakersfield Californian articles in 2016, has been found unharmed.

“He’s tough,” said his brother Will Graham. “I don’t know many 81-year-olds who could survive three days on the streets and still be OK. But he is tough.”