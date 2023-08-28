Kenny Graham, a former standout pro football player who was chronicled in a series of Bakersfield Californian articles in 2016, has been found unharmed.
“He’s tough,” said his brother Will Graham. “I don’t know many 81-year-olds who could survive three days on the streets and still be OK. But he is tough.”
Will Graham said Kenny was found in downtown Bakersfield just hours after the Bakersfield Police Department put out a statewide “silver alert” on the missing 81-year old early Monday.
Kenny had gone missing Friday afternoon when he was allowed to sign himself out of Adventist Hospital on Chester Avenue, where he’d been treated for pneumonia.
Kenny, who suffers from dementia after his years in the American Football League playing with substandard protective equipment, lives at Magnolia Place Assisted Living & Memory Care.
Along with the Graham family and friends, Magnolia Place mustered 20 volunteers to search for Kenny, Will Graham said, expressing deep gratitude for their help.
Kenny was found Monday morning behind the Mechanics Bank Theater and Convention Center near the railroad tracks, Will Graham said.
He was sitting in an alcove on the steps to a back entrance, so he was somewhat sheltered from the weather.
He was tired, dirty and thirsty but otherwise OK, Will Graham said.
A security guard first came upon Kenny and asked him to move, but Kenny refused, saying this was where he was supposed to be, thinking it was his facility.
Officers from BPD were called and quickly determined Kenny might need more help. They called in his name, discovered the silver alert and contacted Will Graham.
“I can’t thank them enough,” he said of the BPD.
When Will arrived, he said he heard Kenny tell the officers, “‘Uh oh … here comes my big little brother,’ like he knew he was in trouble,” Will Graham said, laughing. “And he gave me that look like, ‘OK, go ahead and tell me what I did wrong this time.’”
Then he asked Will Graham if they could go get a beer.
“I told him, ‘Kenny, we can get three beers, but first we have to get you cleaned up and checked out,’” Will Graham said.
Kenny was taken to Mercy Southwest Hospital where he’ll be evaluated before going home to Magnolia Place.
Readers of The Bakersfield Californian got to know Kenny, a warm, irascible guy who played with all the greats back in the late 1960s, through a series of articles in 2016 and 2017.
The stories followed the former star athlete, who’d been living under a fig tree in a vacant lot, to housing after he was finally able to access resources through an NFL foundation to help players who had suffered brain injuries during their career.