Taft College alumnus and former New England Patriots assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia will join the Cougars at 9 a.m. Friday for the latest installment of Taft C Talks on Zoom.
Those interested can visit https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/94804724906?from=addon
KBAK Eyewitness News' Greg Kerr will join the conversation with Sacrnecchia.
Scarnecchia's famed career started in Kern County, playing two winning seasons with the Taft College Cougars. Later on he coached at California Western University, Iowa State, Southern Methodist University, University of the Pacific, and Northern Arizona University, plus earned a master's degree in physical education and military service as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps.
Scarnecchia joined the Patriots in 1982 and over his career was a key part of 17 division championships, nine conference titles and five victorious Super Bowls. In 2007, he was named the NFL’s Assistant Coach of the Year.