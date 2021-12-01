Former librarian to serve time for embezzlement charges

A former librarian with the Kern County Law Library was sentenced Tuesday to 150 days in jail and 3 years of felony probation for embezzlement charges, according to the district attorney’s office.
Annette Heath was also ordered to pay $64,600 in restitution to the Kern County Law Library. She has already repaid $64,000, according to Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel in an email. Heath must also complete 80 hours of community service.
Heath pleaded no contest to two counts of embezzlement of public funds and one count of grand theft by an employee in April 2021.
According to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s office, Heath overpaid herself $42,857 in wages, stole $13,935 for personal purchases and paid $7,867 for rental vehicles for family members between 2014 and 2020. All these funds were taken from the Kern County Law Library funds.