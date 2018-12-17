Former Liberty High boys basketball coach Jeff Hicks, charged earlier this month with a misdemeanor, is specifically accused of kissing and rubbing against a 16-year-old girl, according to court documents released Monday.
Hicks, 28, at first lied to investigators, but eventually admitted to kissing the girl while she was at his house, the documents say. He denied any other inappropriate conduct took place.
Hicks was also a math teacher at the school before being placed on paid administrative leave Nov. 5 and prohibited from stepping foot on any Kern High School District campus.
According to the documents, police were contacted in November regarding the alleged relationship and interviewed the girl. She said she and Hicks began sending messages to each other about two months after school started. She texted him after school and every night.
During their conversations, she told police, Hicks would randomly send her his address and the code to enter his gated community. She said she believed he did this in an attempt to entice her to come over, and she gave excuses as to why she couldn't go.
If she didn't respond, she said, Hicks would delete her from all his social media then add her back minutes or hours later. And he became angry and jealous, according to the girl, when she told him about hanging out with boys.
In early November, the girl said, Hicks again invited her over and she decided to go because she'd ignored him so many earlier times, according to the documents. She arrived at 12:30 a.m. and Hicks forcefully pulled her close and hugged her.
They entered his room and Hicks lay on the bed while she looked at her phone, according to her statement to investigators. She said she felt uncomfortable but didn't say anything.
When police first questioned her, the girl said nothing else occurred and she left. But she provided more details when questioned again the following day outside the presence of her parents.
In the second interview, the girl said Hicks moved in close to her while on the bed. He kissed her but she didn't kiss him back, she said, and for about five minutes she tried dodging his kisses.
Hicks also pulled her on top of him "and she had no choice," she told detectives. At one point, she said, he tried removing her shorts. She described other inappropriate behavior in the documents, but said she remained clothed.
Following the interview, detectives went to Hicks' home. He said he knew why they were there. He said he had been in contact with a girl at the school to help her deal with problems at home, he told detectives.
Students tend to gravitate toward him, possibly because of his youth, he said according to the documents. Hicks described himself as "really caring, to a fault," and said he's been trying to help the girl. They regularly texted, he said, but he deleted all the messages.
Hicks denied the girl had never been to his house. She had asked to come over the night before, he told police, but he refused because it would be inappropriate.
The detectives then revealed they knew more than they had initially let on.
"I told Hicks I already knew the answer to everything I was asking him and he was lying to me," an investigator wrote in the documents. "I told him just because things have been deleted off the phone, nothing is really gone and could be easily retrieved."
Hicks has a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. He's charged with annoying or molesting a child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.