Former Kern High School District Trustee Phillip Peters says he will run for First District supervisor in March’s upcoming election.
Peters aims to replace Supervisor Mick Gleason, who announced he would be stepping down after eight years in the role.
“He’s been a fantastic leader for the county, and he’s a very passionate advocate for the different industries in the county,” Peters, who currently works as Gleason’s district director, said of his boss. “He’s done a fantastic job and I hope to continue that.”
Peters served one term as Area 4 trustee, entering office in 2014 after narrowly beating Martha Miller. He said he chose not to run again during the 2018 election in anticipation that the supervisor’s seat would become available.
“I didn’t know, but I had an idea that the supervisor may decide to retire this year,” he said. “I wanted to run for something where I could make a change.”
Peters, who lives in northwest Bakersfield, is part owner of Gemaco Products and Williams Cleaning Systems.
He said he hopes to continue the work of Gleason, whose office he started working for around 2015.
“I’m excited and I’m looking forward to continuing to serve people in the first district,” he said. “I’ve got some big shoes to fill, but I’m very confident that we are going to continue to do big things.”
No other candidates have stepped forward to potentially challenge Peters. However, Gleason only said he would not run again around a week ago.
Gleason was elected to the Board of Supervisors after serving as the commanding officer of China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station. He said he felt like it was “just time to go,” before adding that he believed he had made a positive impact on Kern County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.