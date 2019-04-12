Longtime director of the Kern County Resource Management Agency, David Price III, died Thursday after suffering a cardiac event on April 9. He was 65.
Known for his dry wit and easygoing style, Price retired from the county in 2009 after 21 years of service.
“Dave was one of the great ones,” said Supervisor Mike Maggard. “He’s the guy that kept the infrastructure of the county running smoothly, and it prospered under his watch.”
After retirement, he moved to Johnson City, Tennessee, to be near his family, but remained in touch with many friends on Facebook.
His wife, Liz Price, informed those friends on Thursday that her husband had “went home to be with Jesus,” eliciting a flood of supportive messages.
“He was a great mentor to me,” Barry Jung commented. “I will miss the breadth of knowledge and his unselfishness to share and mentor those who worked with him. A great loss.”
As director of the Resource Management Agency, Price controlled one of the county’s most powerful departments. Known as an “umbrella” department, the RMA oversaw the county’s efforts in roads, planning, engineering, animal control, environmental health and many other publics works functions.
The department has since been changed to the Public Works Department.
After suffering from his cardiac event, which refers to a range of incidents that can damage the heart muscle, Price was treated at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee, according to Liz.
Services have been scheduled for Tuesday in Tennessee, although an exact time has not been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.