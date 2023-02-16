 Skip to main content
Former KCSO deputy takes stand to testify about murdering prostitute in retrial

1334160469-data.jpg

Kern County sheriff's deputy David Keith Rogers was sentenced to death in March 1988 for murdering two women.

 John Harte / The Californian, file

Former Kern County Sheriff’s deputy David Keith Rogers took a deep breath before answering a question asked Thursday by his public defender on the stand: Why did he solicit prostitutes?

Rogers leaned back and then inched forward into the microphone to very clearly answer. The response probably resulted from reflecting on his actions after being in prison for decades for murdering two prostitutes in the 1980s.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

