Former KCSO deputy sentenced to 180 days in jail for having sex with inmates

A former Kern County Sheriff’s Office detentions deputy was sentenced Tuesday to six months in jail and two years of probation for engaging in sexual activity with inmates at the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility.
Brandon Lawrence, 21, was also given terms for his probation that included psychiatric care and barred him from contacting any of his victims for 10 years. Additionally, he cannot voluntarily enter any detention facility or contact any inmates, and must pay restitution to his victims.
Lawrence pleaded no contest in October to three counts of an employee engaging in sexual activity and one count of an employee attempting to engage in sexual activity. KCSO reports filed in Kern County Superior Court said Lawrence admitted to having sex and engaging in sex acts with inmates. He also claimed low staffing contributed to his behavior, and that having a partner would have prevented his behavior, according to court filings.
Prosecutors initially offered him a plea deal that included two years in prison and counseling. However, Lawrence rejected the offer and defense attorney Gabriel Godinez struck a deal with the court on his client’s behalf, which is known as a court-indicated sentence.
That agreement would have resulted in Lawrence receiving two years' felony probation had he pleaded no contest to his charges.
The judge was expected to sentence him to the terms of that deal Nov. 30. However, at that hearing, Assistant District Attorney Andrea Kohler said Lawrence’s actions were a “gross imbalance of power,” and deserving of prison time. Under the court-indicated sentence, the 21-year-old would not have received any additional jail time. He served one day after his initial arrest.
Godinez argued the court-indicated sentence was appropriate because his client lost his job and has been the subject of public ridicule, in addition to being a felon as a result of the deal.
Judge J. Eric Bradshaw held off on approving the deal last week and postponed the sentencing until Tuesday, saying he needed more time to think about the sentence.
Bradshaw said Tuesday he considered two factors when determining the defendant’s punishment: Lawrence had taken advantage of his authority, but also had no prior criminal record.
Bradshaw also offered Lawrence a chance to withdraw his no-contest plea. The 21-year-old declined to do so.
“He has already lost his career, shamed his name and his family,” Godinez said after the hearing. “This was in his best interest.”
Godinez added he would have been more satisfied with the old deal, but thought justice was reached with Tuesday’s sentencing.
Deputy District Attorney Ken Russell said Tuesday he disagreed with the sentencing of his case.
“He took advantage of that position of trust to victimize people,” Russell said. “It was very coercive in nature.”