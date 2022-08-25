 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former KCSO deputy held to answer on all charges alleging sexual impropriety

Slide Court Report

A former Kern County sheriff’s deputy was held to answer Thursday on all charges against him, allegations ranging from stalking to sexual battery made by five women who said the acts were committed while he was on duty.    

Kern County Superior Court Judge John R. Brownlee said there was sufficient evidence to send Michael Everett Clark to trial for two counts of sexual battery, two counts of stalking and three counts of assault by a peace officer. A single charge of sexual battery was dismissed Wednesday, the first day of the preliminary hearing, because it was a duplicative charge, said Deputy District Attorney Brad Taconi, who prosecuted the case.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases