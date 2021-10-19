Former homeless nonprofit CEO Louis Gill announces bid to unseat McCarthy in Congress

Former nonprofit CEO Louis Gill has announced he will run as a Democrat for Congress against Rep. Kevin McCarthy.
In an email announcement on Tuesday, Gill, who served as the CEO of Bethany Services Inc., which operates the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, said he would run for California’s 23rd congressional seat to address many of the issues he witnessed as a nonprofit leader.
“As I walk through the community, I see things changing,” Gill said in a promotional video posted to YouTube. “I see a D.C. insider that’s more focused on his own political ambition than serving the members of his community. Kevin McCarthy, he’s forgotten where he’s from.”
On his campaign website, Gill lists jobs, health care and fixing the broken immigration system as his top priorities.
“Thousands of our neighbors have barely been able to hold on to their homes. Many have had to work multiple jobs just to put food to the table. Far too many have lost their homes entirely,” he said in the announcement. “I have made it my life’s work to provide safety and stability for the most underserved in our communities, and now it is time to utilize that same dedication and tenacity for all the residents of the 23rd District.”
Two other Democrats - actor Bruno Amato and teacher Marisa Wood - have previously announced their intention to run against McCarthy.
This story will be updated.