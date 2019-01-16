On the daytime show "Dr. Phil," a former FBI profiler said she believes one person killed Micah Holsonbake and was involved in the disappearance of Baylee Despot and another person, connected to that suspect, shot down James Kulstad.
“Dr. Phil” aired two episodes Monday and Tuesday focusing exclusively on the three unsolved cases, collectively known as the Bakersfield 3. One of the guests was a former FBI profiler, Candice DeLong, who weighed in on what could have happened to Kulstad, Holsonbake and Despot.
“There’s a connection between the three,” DeLong said of the Bakersfield 3. "They ran in the same circles, they knew some of the other parties involved, and those other parties were involved in criminal behavior; gun running, illegal gun sales and drug sales.”
Kulstad was shot down April 8 and Despot has been missing since April 25.
Most recently, a DNA test confirmed an arm found in the Kern River in August belonged to Holsonbake, who had been missing since March 23.
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating all the three cases.
Other than Holsonbake's remains having been found, little progress has been evident in the cases even as the local media has extensively covered every small development.
“The drug world is a very volatile, violent world, where disputes are frequently settled with a bullet or worse,” DeLong said on the show that aired Tuesday.
She added that Holsonbake’s reported increasing mental health problems could have caused him to be a target for the rough crowd that she believed he was hanging out with at the time of his death.
She said that Despot likely knew who had killed Holsonbake.
“And that made her have red concentric circles painted right on her,” she said.
She described the person she theorized killed Holsonbake and made Despot disappear as a white male between 35 to 40 years old, who lives with a woman and has children. She implied the same man probably directed the homicide of Kulstad.
“He is a violent guy and people know that. He’s a scary guy,” she said. “He’s also smart. And dangerous.”
She said he drives a macho car, but when the police arrest him, he would be wearing jeans and a T-shirt.
“I think he’s probably pretty scared right now,” she said. “If he sees this show, he may relocate. Because he knows what he’s done and now there’s a Dr. Phil show pointing his direction.”
