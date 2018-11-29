Edward Bermudez swore an oath to protect and serve.
He decided to steal and lie.
The former Kern County sheriff's deputy was sentenced to three years' probation Thursday after pleading no contest to grand theft in connection with stealing thousands of dollars from people to whose residences he was dispatched.
A second count of grand theft and a misdemeanor count of petty theft were dismissed.
Prosecutor Bradley King could not immediately be reached for comment after the hearing.
Sheriff's officials have said the first complaint against Bermudez was made on Feb. 22, 2017, when a person reported the deputy stole $2,600 from him during an arrest on domestic violence charges.
On April 10, 2017, another person complained about Bermudez, this time alleging the deputy stole $530 during another call regarding domestic violence.
Now aware of multiple alleged incidents, the Sheriff's Office decided to test Bermudez with an "integrity check." An undercover Los Angeles County sheriff's detective was brought in and a plan formed.
The undercover detective made a call, which was sent to Bermudez, reporting he'd found a purse with $1,000 inside. The deputy arrived and didn't bother to ask the officer his name or other standard questions upon taking possession of the purse.
More than a week passed and Bermudez did not book the purse or the cash it contained into the sheriff's evidence room, sheriff's officials said. Sheriff's policy requires deputies to book evidence the same day it's received.
Sheriff's investigators called Bermudez in and played a recording of a video they took of the undercover officer handing him the purse. Bermudez acknowledged he was the deputy in the video, but said he couldn't recall being handled the purse or what had happened to it.
He was taken into custody.
Others came forward saying Bermudez had stolen from them, but only two incidents could be confirmed.
Bermudez had been employed with the Sheriff's Office since 2011.
