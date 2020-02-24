A former Kern County Sheriff's deputy pleaded not guilty Monday in Kern County Superior Court to eight more charges of inappropriate conduct while on duty, including stalking and sexual battery, bringing the total number of women who have made accusations against him to five.
Michael Everett Clark, 31, was released on his own recognizance at the hearing by Judge Michael Bush after Clark's attorney, Kyle Humphrey, argued that Clark is no longer a member of law enforcement and had agreed to a criminal protective order, which bars him from contacting the alleged victims.
Clark posted bail of $175,000 in the original case brought against him in October, after a 21-year-old woman told the Sheriff’s Office that Clark offered her a ride home from work in Rosamond before forcing himself on her in his patrol car. Clark later admitted to the woman he “violated” her consent during a phone call that was part of a follow-up investigation, according to a probable cause declaration.
Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Zigler had argued for additional bail, saying Clark committed the alleged acts under the color of law, using his position in law enforcement to gain the alleged victims' trust. However, Bush said the original bail amount was sufficient for both the original and most recent charges.
The Kern County District Attorney’s Office says all of the newly-surfaced alleged incidents occurred over a period of months in 2019. In total, Clark is charged with nine felonies and two misdemeanors.
In one of the newer allegations, a woman said Clark arrested her and then groped her genitals and breasts while she was handcuffed. Another woman said that after Clark responded to a call for service at her residence, he called and texted her in an attempt to start a sexual relationship.
Clark is due in court again at the end of April.
