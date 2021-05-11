Former deputy D.A. leads new divorce mediation office

A Newport Beach-based divorce mediation chain is opening a Bakersfield office that will be led by a former Kern County deputy district attorney.
Alternative Divorce Solutions announced the new office at 110 S. Montclair Drive, Suite 205 will offer what it says are affordable, accessible mediation services as an alternative to antagonistic courtroom proceedings.
The 10-year-old company, which also has offices in Carlsbad and Long Beach, said Bakersfield native Garrett Rice will spearhead the local office.
Rice, a U.S. Air Force veteran, earned his law degree in 2011 at Whittier Law School, then in 2020 completed a certification in divorce mediation from the Alternative Divorce Solutions Institute.