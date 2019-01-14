Former Kern County District Attorney Ed Jagels is returning to the office he led for 27 years to examine changes in state law and how they've impacted Kern, then address them through his position on the legislative committee of the California District Attorneys Association.
Jagels, 69, will work part-time and unpaid out of an office in the Kern County District Attorney's office, DA spokesman Joseph Kinzel confirmed Monday.
"There are some law changes that we are extremely concerned about," Kinzel said. "We'll be working with Ed and district attorneys throughout the state to see what we can do to address them."
Among the laws that have been repeatedly blasted by law enforcement both locally and statewide are AB 109, the 2011 law that shifted incarceration of non-violent, non-sexual, non-serious felons from state prisons to county jails.
Other laws involve what Kinzel said are lenient penalties defendants face for certain serious crimes.
As an example, Kinzel pointed to the case of Mario Thompson, who pleaded no contest last month to impersonating an officer in connection with calling in false reports of an active shooter at local hospitals.
Falsely reporting an active shooter can only be charged as a misdemeanor, while falsely reporting a bomb is a felony. Both involve a heavy response from law enforcement and bear similar hallmarks so both should be able to be filed as felonies, Kinzel said.
In another example, Kinzel said the three Kern defendants arrested on accessory to murder charges in the death of a Stanislaus County police officer would face no time in prison under the state charges. Federal authorities stepped in and filed charges in part because, under federal law, the three will potentially face far heavier penalties.
"We're going to try to have the laws adjusted to fit the realities we're seeing," Kinzel said.
One of California’s longest-sitting district attorneys, Jagels was Kern County DA from 1983 to 2010. He hired Zimmer in 1984 and endorsed her in her bid for election.
"Ed was our commanding force for conservative values," Kinzel said. "There are a lot of people in the state that still respect him."
At Zimmer's swearing-in ceremony Friday, Jagels said he was flattered he was asked to return.
Jagels has a long, complicated history in Kern County.
Beloved by some for his "tough-on-crime" approach, he received scathing criticism from others who said he fostered a pattern of overzealous prosecutions.
His impact as district attorney was felt statewide.
Jagels was a leader in the state to remove three members of the Rose Bird-led California Supreme Court in 1986. The Bird court had overturned all the death penalty cases before it.
He then spearheaded reform under Proposition 115, which, among other things, refined the jury selection process, restored grand jury indictments, created the crime of torture and streamlined criminal procedure.
Among the harshest criticism Jagels received as prosecutor was for his office's handling of eight alleged molestation ring cases from 1982 to 1985 that resulted in a number of convictions with lengthy prison sentences.
Of 27 convictions, 25 were eventually overturned. Prosecutorial misconduct was a factor in a couple cases.
Jagels later said he accepted mistakes were made. The flaws included too many interviews and "inherently suggestive questioning," he said in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.