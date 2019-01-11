Former Kern County District Attorney Ed Jagels said he is most likely going to work as a consultant for new District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer starting in February.
“She asked me. I was so flattered I said yes,” Jagels said prior to a swearing-in ceremony Friday in which he served as master of ceremonies.
He said the role would most likely be unpaid and part-time, but he said he would get an office for his work.
He described his role as working with statistics and the “nexus” between new laws and crime rates, but he would do “anything Cindy would like me to do.”
But, he noted, he would not be taking cases to trial.
Jagels, 69, one of California’s longest-sitting district attorneys, was Kern County DA from 1983 to 2010. Jagels hired Zimmer in 1984 and endorsed her in her bid for election.
The election split support in the District Attorney's Office, with former DA Lisa Green supporting Scott Spielman — her second-in-command — during the campaign, and Jagels siding with Zimmer.
(2) comments
Don’t care why. Glad he’s back
One word. Why?
