Parking: Complimentary parking offered in lots A, B, C, J and K1

When: 10 a.m. Friday

Taste of Bakersfield

What: Celebration of the culture and heritage of our community in food, music and festivities

When: Noon to 3 p.m. Friday

Where: CSUB Don Hart East Lawn and Alumni Park

Parking: Complimentary in lots A, B, C, J and K1

Admission: Free