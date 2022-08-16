 Skip to main content
Former Congressman TJ Cox indicted on 28 counts of wire fraud, money laundering

U.S. Congressman TJ Cox stands outside of a polling station at the Kern Agricultural Pavilion in east Bakersfield in this November 2020 file shot.  

 Quinn Wilson / The Bakersfield Californian

A former congressman for the 21st Congressional District has been indicted on 28 charges, including wire fraud, money laundering and campaign contribution fraud, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of California announced Tuesday in a news release.

Democrat Terrance John “TJ” Cox, 59, is accused of stealing about $3 million across various fraud schemes and fake loans, according a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from the 21st Congressional District 2018 over David Valadao, R-Hanford. Valadao then defeated him in the 2020 election.

