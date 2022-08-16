Former Congressman TJ Cox indicted on 28 counts of wire fraud, money laundering

A former congressman for the 21st Congressional District has been indicted on 28 charges, including wire fraud, money laundering and campaign contribution fraud, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of California announced Tuesday in a news release.
Democrat Terrance John “TJ” Cox, 59, is accused of stealing about $3 million across various fraud schemes and fake loans, according a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from the 21st Congressional District 2018 over David Valadao, R-Hanford. Valadao then defeated him in the 2020 election.
Cox could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday. He was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to online Fresno County inmate logs.
Cox is accused of perpetrating multiple fraud schemes by creating unauthorized off-the-books bank accounts and dumping client and company money into those accounts. He illegally got more than $1.7 million in clients payments, company loans, investments, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of California.
While Cox was a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, he allegedly duped his family members for donations to his campaign and ultimately received more than $25,000 in illegal straw or conduit donations in 2017, according to the news release.
Cox faces a maximum penalty of 55 years in prison if convicted of all 28 charges, according to the news release.
This story will be updated.