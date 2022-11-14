 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Condors head athletic trainer pleads not guilty to 2 felonies in child sex sting operation

A former Condors head trainer pleaded not guilty Monday in Kern County Superior Court to two felonies related to contacting a minor for sex.

Defense attorney Kyle J. Humphrey entered not guilty pleas for Chad Drown in connection to contacting a minor with the intent to have sex and contacting a minor for sex. Drown appeared in a dark gray suit after posting his $57,500 bail the day after he was arrested and declined to take any questions about the case. He didn’t have a reaction as Judge Gloria J. Cannon accepted his pleas of innocence.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget