Former City Council candidate arrested on suspicion of hiring hit men amid legal dispute over control of Sikh temple

A former Bakersfield City Council candidate was arrested last weekend on suspicion of trying to hire hit men to shoot members of one of Bakersfield’s largest Sikh temples and burn down the property, escalating a years-old conflict that has divided the congregation’s leadership and sparked dueling lawsuits in Kern County Superior Court.

Rajvir “Raj” Singh Gill, 60, who won less than 7 percent of the vote in November’s Ward 7 election, was under a temporary restraining order not to harass the temple when Bakersfield police say he was taken into custody Saturday after being accused of six counts of solicitation to commit a criminal act. Records show he has since been released from jail.

The Californian’s Ishani Desai contributed to this report.

