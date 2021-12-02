Former CDCR employee sentenced Thursday for contacting minors for sex

A former civilian California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation employee was sentenced Thursday to two years in probation for contacting a minor for sex, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said other terms of Ricardo Mancillas' sentencing include not being permitted to associate with minors or frequent places with children — only the probation department can approve of these interactions.
Mancillas must also submit to searches of his property, electronic devices and provide the probation officer with all computer and internet passwords. He must also complete a sex offender management program and register as a sex offender.
The defendant was arrested in a 2020 Kern County Sheriff Office’s operation aimed at apprehending online child predators. Undercover detectives posed as minors online and were contacted by people like Mancillas.
KCSO deputies apprehended 14 others on similar charges during the three-month sex sting.