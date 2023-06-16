Slide Breaking News (copy)

A former local California Highway Patrol officer was arrested Friday by police on suspicion of repeatedly sexually assaulting a boy for years, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

James Grider, 44, worked out of the Buttonwillow office and didn’t encounter the victim through his work. He was booked at 1:10 p.m. on suspicion of three felony sex acts and a misdemeanor of contributing to the delinquency of a child.

