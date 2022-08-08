Former BPD police officer dies in shooting as a Colorado deputy

A Kern County native and former Bakersfield Police Department officer — who was a deputy in Colorado — was among three who died in a shooting Sunday evening, according to a Facebook post by the Colorado Springs Police Department.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery, 39, who worked at the BPD for two years, responded to 911 calls reporting gunshots being fired at a residence, according to the Facebook post.
El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elders said during a press conference Sunday night that deputies were shot at as soon as they arrived at the scene, according to KOAA News5. Deputies returned fire, but Peery was killed, he added.
The suspect, Andrew Paz, 33, is accused of shooting at two EPSO deputies and a Fountain Police Department officer. Paz died by suicide and was found once deputies breached the house, the Facebook post said.
“It is important that we remember the contributions he made to the police department and the impact he had on the citizens of Bakersfield and Kern County,” BPD Chief Greg Terry wrote in a Facebook post to remember Peery.
“Our prayers are for Andrew (Peery’s) wife, two children, family and the countless friends he left behind,” Terry added.
Peery was taken to a hospital by ambulance but died from his injuries.
A deceased woman was also found in front of the residence. Once officers entered the house, they found Paz dead, “due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Peery was a United States Army veteran, according to the BPD. He joined the El Paso County Sheriff’s office in 2016. A procession was held from the hospital to the coroner’s office Sunday night.
The Kern County District Attorney’s office posted on Twitter that Peery was a Kern County native. His late father, David Peery, worked at the Los Angeles Police Department and later as a Kern County District Attorney’s investigator.
Donations can be made to the family of Peery through Chase Bank under the "Hugh Martin Fallen Officers Fund." Write "Andrew Peery" on the memo line.
Any donations for the family can be mailed to: Hugh Martin & Fallen Officer Foundation. Attn: Robert Johnson, CPA, Bradshaw & Associates PLLC, 1980 Dominion Way, Suite 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80918.