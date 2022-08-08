 Skip to main content
Former BPD police officer dies in shooting as a Colorado deputy

Andrew Peery

A Kern County native and former Bakersfield Police Department officer Andrew Peery — who was a deputy in Colorado — was among three who died in a shooting Sunday evening, according to a Facebook post by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

 Courtesy of the BPD

El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery, 39, who worked at the BPD for two years, responded to 911 calls reporting gunshots being fired at a residence, according to the Facebook post.

