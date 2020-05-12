Former Bakersfield Police officers Damacio Diaz, 48, and Patrick Mara, 40, have been released from federal custody, according to the Board of Prison's website.
The pair were sentenced in federal court in 2016 to five years in prison after both pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana seized in the course of their duties. Diaz was released Friday; Mara was released on April 28, according to the BOP website.
The 2016 sentencing drew criticism as being too lenient for men who, having sworn to uphold the law, instead stole methamphetamine and put it back on the streets, pocketing thousands of dollars.
Both men could have received prison terms upward of 20 years, but U.S. District Judge Lawrence O’Neill instead sentenced each to five years.
Both men admitted to using their positions as police officers to steal meth from drug dealers and sell it through a third party for personal gain. The U.S. Attorney’s Office had recommended sentences of 21 to 27 years for Mara and 17 to 22 years for Diaz.
The sentencing of both men marked a stunning fall for the two veteran officers. Diaz was considered a local hero for his accomplishments on McFarland High School’s cross country team in the 1980s.
The team’s success was told in the 2015 film “McFarland, USA.”
