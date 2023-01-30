 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former BPD assistant chief facing DUI charges

Evan Demestihas

Evan Demestihas

A former Bakersfield Police Department assistant chief was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday.

Evan Demestihas, 44, who was previously arrested on suspicion of domestic violence but never charged with that crime, faces two misdemeanors related to drunken driving. They are driving under the influence of alcohol and having a blood alcohol level of more than 0.08.

Coronavirus Cases