Former BPD assistant chief facing DUI charges

A former Bakersfield Police Department assistant chief was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday.
Evan Demestihas, 44, who was previously arrested on suspicion of domestic violence but never charged with that crime, faces two misdemeanors related to drunken driving. They are driving under the influence of alcohol and having a blood alcohol level of more than 0.08.
The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. July 21 in northwest Bakersfield, according to a California Highway Patrol citation. The Kern County District Attorney’s Office charged him in August. A BPD spokesman confirmed Demestihas has been placed on administrative leave.
A hearing about this case is set for Feb. 16. A call placed Friday to Demestihas's attorney was not returned.
The BPD recommended a felony corporal injury charge against Demestihas after he reportedly injured his then-wife at the VIP Lounge December 2019. The Kings County District Attorney and Kern County DA’s office investigated the incident, but both declined to charge Demestihas.
Prosecutors with the Kings County DA were called to consider charges because the Kern County DA’s office declared a conflict of interest.
Demestihas has also filed a lawsuit against the city of Bakersfield claiming then-police chief Lyle Martin and others retaliated against him by recommending the domestic violence charge because Demestihas claimed former police chief Lyle Martin’s son may have broken the law in a fatal shooting.
A hearing in this civil case is set for March 6.