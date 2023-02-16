Former BPD assistant chief Demestihas pleads no contest to driving intoxicated

A former Bakersfield Police Department assistant chief pleaded no contest Thursday to driving recklessly with alcohol, also known as a wet reckless charge.
Evangelos Demestihas was initially charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent. He was acquitted of driving with a 0.08 BAC and driving under the influence of alcohol was dismissed in exchange for his no contest plea. The wet reckless charge renders a looser penalty than a DUI and allows defendants to enter into a plea deal.
The former assistant chief was sentenced to one year of probation and must pay $1,116 in fines. The terms of his probation include that he not drive with any measurable amount of drugs or alcohol in his body, according to Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel, a spokesman for the DA’s office.
Demestihas was previously arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in connection to hurting his wife, but was never charged with that crime.
Demestihas has also filed a lawsuit against the city of Bakersfield claiming then-police chief Lyle Martin and others retaliated against him by recommending the domestic violence charge because Demestihas claimed former police chief Martin’s son, a police officer, may have broken the law in a fatal shooting.
A hearing in this civil case is set for March 6.