Former BPD assistant chief Demestihas pleads no contest to driving intoxicated

Evan Demestihas

A former Bakersfield Police Department assistant chief pleaded no contest Thursday to driving recklessly with alcohol, also known as a wet reckless charge.

Evangelos Demestihas was initially charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent. He was acquitted of driving with a 0.08 BAC and driving under the influence of alcohol was dismissed in exchange for his no contest plea. The wet reckless charge renders a looser penalty than a DUI and allows defendants to enter into a plea deal.

