Former BPD assistant chief Demestihas alleges retaliation, culture of intimidation in lawsuit against city

Evan Demestihas

A former Bakersfield Police Department assistant chief alleged in a lawsuit that the city of Bakersfield retaliated against him by recommending a domestic violence charge after he reported the city’s “numerous violations” to the California Department of Justice during its investigation into the Police Department.

Former BPD Assistant Chief Evan Demestihas acted as a liaison between the state DOJ and BPD during an investigation into the city’s potential violations of citizens' constitutional rights and use of excessive force. The state agency began to reexamine a fatal shooting by then-Police Chief Lyle Martin’s son, Warren Martin, which was ruled to be justified by the BPD, according to the lawsuit filed earlier this month in Kern County Superior Court.

