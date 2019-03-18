Anthony McClanahan, a former star Bakersfield High football player who played in the Canadian Football League, pleaded guilty to murder Monday in the stabbing death of his wife at a Utah hotel.
McClanahan, 47, entered the plea in a courtroom in Silver Summit, Utah, in exchange for prosecutors dropping two enhancements on the charge for use of a dangerous weapon and domestic violence, according to the Park Record.
On Nov. 2, 2017, McClanahan cut the throat of his 28-year-old wife, Keri "KC" McClanahan, 28, at a Park Regency hotel.
He claimed he and his wife were attacked by two or three men at the complex. Police found no signs of forced entry or anyone matching the description of the attackers on surveillance footage, according to the paper. Prosecutors said Anthony McClanahan had superficial cuts.
He faces 15 years to life in prison at his April 29 sentencing, according to KPCW 91.7 FM.
Keri McClanahan's sister, Heather Gauf, told the Salt Lake Tribune at the time of the killing that there was a history of domestic abuse between the couple. She said her sister, a mother of two, fled from her husband multiple times and had recently gone to Utah.
"She was such an amazing mother and such a beautiful humanitarian," Gauf told the Tribune. "This is going to deeply affect my little niece and nephew, to know that their mother was murdered."
Keri McClanahan's daughter was 9 and son 7 at the time of the slaying.
Anthony McClanahan played at Washington State University from 1991 to 1993. He attended the Dallas Cowboys' training camp in 1994 but was cut before the season began. That was followed by a stint the Canadian Football League's Calgary Stampeders from 1995-98.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.