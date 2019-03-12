Anthony McClanahan, a former Bakersfield High School football standout, will stand trial for murder in the killing of his wife at a Utah ski town.
A judge bound over McClanahan, 47, last week during a preliminary hearing in Park City, according to the Deseret News.
He's charged with cutting the throat of Keri "KC" McClanahan, 28, on Nov. 2, 2017, at the Park Regency hotel. He claimed he and his wife had been attacked by two or three men at the complex, but police found no signs of forced entry or anyone matching the description of the attackers on surveillance footage, according to the paper.
"Clearly, without question, this was a homicide, and there is a reasonable inference Mr. McClanahan was the one who committed it," Judge Patrick Corum said, according to the paper.
A cellmate of McClanahan testified at the hearing that McClanahan planned to use his history of concussions as an excuse for alleged memory issues, according to the paper. The cellmate said McClanahan was frustrated with his wife because she was thinner and he believed she was partying or doing drugs, plus she'd borrowed money from his father to pay bills then used it for something else, the paper reported.
McClanahan, who also starred at Washington State University, played with the Canadian Football League's Calgary Stampeders from 1995-98 after attending the 1994 Dallas Cowboys training camp.
He's due back in court March 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.