Former Bakersfield High School football star and NFL prospect Anthony McClanahan has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the 2017 murder of his wife in Utah, local media reported Monday.
McClanahan, 47, pleaded guilty in March to the killing of his wife, Keri Colleen McClanahan, 28, as part of a plea deal offered by Utah prosecutors, according to Fox 13 Salt Lake City.
The television news crew reported that prosecutors agreed to remove multiple charges, including a domestic violence designation, a weapons enhancement and a separate kidnapping case, from the former athlete in exchange for the guilty plea.
Keri, who went by the nickname “KC,” was found by local police in November 2017 to have suffered multiple defensive wounds, including knife wounds to her throat, according to local media.
McClanahan initially claimed that he and his wife were attacked by two or three men at a condominium complex in Park City, Utah. However, police found no signs of forced entry or anyone matching the description of the attackers on surveillance footage, the Park Record reported at the time of the guilty plea.
Keri’s sister, Heather Gauf, told the Salt Lake Tribune there had been a history of domestic violence and physical abuse.
The Tribune reported that McClanahan had been accused of picking up his 8-year-old son from school in Arizona without permission from the boy's mother and taking him to Las Vegas and Salt Lake City, leading to the kidnapping charge.
The couple had reportedly married in January 2017.
After graduating from BHS, McClanahan played at Washington State University from 1991 to 1993. He was signed by the Dallas Cowboys and attended a training camp in 1994 before being cut by the team prior to the state or the regular season.
From 1995-98, he played in the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders.
