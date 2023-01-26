Former Bakersfield resident among victims of Monterey Park shooting

Local residents are grieving a longtime Bakersfield resident who was killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, which also left 10 others dead and nine injured.
Diana Tom, 70, died in a hospital from gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Tom lived in Bakersfield for about 25 years before moving away to take care of her mother. She was shot Saturday night at Star Ballroom Dance Studio while celebrating Chinese New Year.
Tom’s family remembered her, in a statement to the Associated Press, as a “hard-working mother, wife and grandmother who loved to dance.”
The devastating death toll prompted local Asian and Asian-American residents to ponder how to continue living normally when such devastation strikes at enclaves intended to provide safety. It also renewed a call to normalize conversations about mental health in these communities.
“These were just senior citizens you wanted to just enjoy their lives and dance,” said Nina Ha, former president of the Bakersfield Chinese Women’s Club. “There’s nothing more free and beautiful than dancing.”
Yet, a gunman unleashed bullets inside a dance studio where many gathered to commemorate a sacred holiday. Shooter Huu Can Tran, 72, died by suicide.
Monterey Park bestowed Asian immigrants comfort in a foreign country: People spoke similar languages and its space allowed cultural expression. Many Asian-American travel there to find mouth-watering Chinese food — it’s common in Chinese culture to share meals while talking about life stories and emotions, said Quon Louey, an Asian-American residing in Bakersfield.
Louey said his parents moved back to Monterey Park to retire and still live there. His mother danced at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio several years ago, and he called them immediately upon hearing about the massacre.
The shooting sparked fear in many, he said, noting some look over their shoulders while simply grocery shopping, and they double-check their doors are locked. It’s a balance everyone must strike: The possibility of violence lives in the back of the mind, but that cannot override a full experience of life.
“(Monterey Park) tells me a shooting can happen anywhere,” he added. “Tomorrow’s not promised.”
Ha moved from Taiwan to America while very young. Growing up in Monterey Park allowed her to play with other Asian-Americans. She got married near Alhambra, a city near Monterey Park where the gunmen went to unleash more violence at a dance studio before he was overpowered.
“I never felt like an outsider,” Ha said of playing in Monterey Park.
Now, Ha reminds her parents to be cautious when strolling outside and she worries for their safety. She prays for everyone affected by the shooting and knows many lives have been shattered.
The shooting also led Ha and Louey to remind residents — including Asian and Asian-Americans — to speak about their mental health. Often, immigrants may not know to speak about their mental health concerns because it wasn’t common in their culture.
Breaking down barriers could lead to receive care.
“Mental health is just as important as physical health,” Ha said.
