Former Bakersfield resident among victims of Monterey Park shooting

California Shooting Victims

This photo provided by the Tom family shows Diana Tom. Tom, 70, was a “hard-working mother, wife and grandmother who loved to dance,” her family said in a statement provided to The Associated Press. She was one of 11 people killed after a gunman opened fire Saturday during a Lunar New Year celebration at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park.

Local residents are grieving a longtime Bakersfield resident who was killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, which also left 10 others dead and nine injured.

Diana Tom, 70, died in a hospital from gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Tom lived in Bakersfield for about 25 years before moving away to take care of her mother. She was shot Saturday night at Star Ballroom Dance Studio while celebrating Chinese New Year.

