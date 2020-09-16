A former Bakersfield elementary school principal was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the 2013 killing of her husband, Todd Chance.
Leslie Chance was also sentenced to another 25 years to life term on gun enhancement Wednesday morning at Kern County Superior Court.
It put a cap on a seven-year saga that saw Chance kill her husband on Aug. 25, 2013 because of a texting tryst he had carried on with a former girlfriend.
Chance was first arrested days after her husband's body was found in an orchard northwest of Bakersfield. She was released a few days later when prosecutors requested further inquiry from investigators with the Kern County Sheriff's Office. She was arrested again in December 2016.
Chance was the principal at Fairview Elementary in the Greenfield Union School District. She had been on unpaid leave since being charged with murder in 2016, but was later terminated.
Chance was found guilty of first degree murder in January.
This story will be updated
(2) comments
It's a sad testimonial to the downside of so many marriages that end in violence and incarceration. I wonder if the system would have gone easier on her sentencing if she was only his live-in girlfriend, or if it would have been him killing her instead? I guess we will never know how he felt about it.
Good! Now please try to keep that smug face out of the paper. It sickens me.
