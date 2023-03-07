Former Bakersfield City Council candidate arrested on suspicion of criminal threats

A former Bakersfield City Council candidate was arrested Saturday on suspicion of offering money to shoot people he disagreed with and setting ablaze a Sikh temple, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Bakersfield Police Department.
Rajvir Gill, 60, was arrested in connection to six counts of criminal threats after officers executed a search warrant at his residence, the news release said. He was arrested without incident, police wrote, and was no longer listed in custody as of noon Tuesday.