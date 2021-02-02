One-time 34th Assembly District candidate Julie Solis has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor trespassing related to an incident that occurred at Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield office last month.
According to the Kern County Superior Court website, the charges were filed Friday, nearly three weeks after the 42-year-old community activist and valley fever patient advocate was arrested at McCarthy's office Jan. 11.
McCarthy's staff said Solis entered the office on Empire Drive shortly before 9 that morning by following in a delivery driver, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. She livestreamed the episode on social media while calling for the congressman's resignation.
Solis, who could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday, said in the livestream she was upset McCarthy had not done anything to stop the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which led to five deaths including one Capitol Police officer and injuries to several other officers. Two more officers later died by suicide.
McCarthy released a statement Jan. 8 stating that during the breach of the Capitol building he spoke with then-President Donald Trump and called on him to "quell the mob and start the healing process for our country." McCarthy termed the riot "unacceptable, undemocratic and un-American."
Following the attack on the Capital, McCarthy voted against certification of the Electoral College votes for then-President-elect Joe Biden.
Solis is scheduled for arraignment Feb. 9.