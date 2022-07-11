Former acting ambassador to Ukraine pays brief visit to Kern, recounts war experience

A typical day for Kristina Kvien as a U.S. Department of State employee consists of brokering peace between the United States and a foreign country.
But Kvien, who was recently the acting ambassador to Ukraine, paid a brief visit to her aunts residing in Bear Valley Springs while on vacation Monday, and recounted being in a war-torn country in an interview with The Californian.
“We are very proud of her,” said Ingrid Lindquist, Kvien’s aunt and a resident of Bear Valley Springs. “She’s very accomplished. I love listening to her interviews because she comes across so poised and so knowledgeable.”
Kvien, a Fresno native, spent the last three years in Ukraine and was most recently its chargé d’affaires, or an acting U.S. ambassador. She sat at the table while attempting to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion. The State Department sought to address the concerns Russia had that were actionable, she said. But despite their attempts to reach a diplomatic agreement, she added, Russia still launched a war.
Her embassy was evacuated in February, which Kvien recalls was an ordeal that changed by the hour.
It was difficult for her to leave the country she had lived in for three years, she added. Throughout her time, she said she forged relationships with close friends and government officials, such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. She worried about those left behind and for Ukraine.
“It’s just very sad that Russia decided to take this … unilateral aggression,” Kvien said.
After leaving Ukraine for Poland, her group still attempted to help Ukrainians. But helping across the border was unlike being there in person, she said. In May, their entire group trooped back to Kyiv, Ukraine — the nation's capital — to further provide aid to residents.
The winding road to the capital was riddled with damage wrought from war, but the city looked generally how they left it, Kvien recalls. Kyiv had suffered some missile damage at that point.
“But it was still the city I knew and that I loved before I left,” Kvien said. “Even though the character of the city was more subdued, for sure, it was still a beautiful city.”
The resiliency of the Ukrainians shined despite dire circumstances, she said. Some bars and restaurants opened up amid the fighting, a sign of life returning to the city.
Back in the country, she worked to ensure humanitarian aid for Ukrainian residents, while helping the government shore up its defense.
It was a “little scary” when she heard air sirens indicating an imminent missile strike.
“It’s a little … unsettling to hear it because it’s not something I’m used to,” Kvien said, adding she became accustomed to the sound and eventually could fall asleep even as the alarms blared.
Kvien recently stepped down from her post, and has been nominated by President Joe Biden to be the ambassador to Armenia. She must get confirmed by the U.S. Senate before she's able to assume this role.
Lindquist said they spent Sunday and Monday simply spending time together. They caught up with friends, and Kvien regaled them with stories about her time abroad. Though, Lindquist noted, their family was in constant communication with Kvien and knew when each family member had evacuated, down to Kvien’s cat.
“We are glad she’s safe and out of there for now and taking (some) rest,” Lindquist said.