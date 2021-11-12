Forklift operator dies Tuesday after ramming into vehicle

The Kern County coroner identified a forklift operator who collided into another vehicle and died.
Bakersfield resident Jesus Adalberto Rosales Peraza, 47, died Tuesday on Old River Road, east of Valpredo Road.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 153,681
Deaths: 1,733
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 143,348
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 94.1
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 94.8
Updated: 11/12/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
