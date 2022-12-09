 Skip to main content
Forest Service wins ruling on logging project on Mount Pinos

Tecuya Ridge

Pine trees stand on Tecuya Ridge at the base of Mount Pinos.

 Photo courtesy of Los Padres ForestWatch

A federal judge this week found in favor of a contentious plan to thin the Los Padres National Forest near the base of Mount Pinos for the dual purposes of creating a safe and effective location for firefighters to suppress wildfires while also reducing the potential for loss of life and property.

Ending three years of legal wrangling, U.S. District Court Judge Virginia Phillips on Monday ruled against a lawsuit three conservation groups filed to stop the 1,626-acre Tecuya Ridge Shaded Fuelbreak Project.

