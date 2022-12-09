Forest Service wins ruling on logging project on Mount Pinos

A federal judge this week found in favor of a contentious plan to thin the Los Padres National Forest near the base of Mount Pinos for the dual purposes of creating a safe and effective location for firefighters to suppress wildfires while also reducing the potential for loss of life and property.
Ending three years of legal wrangling, U.S. District Court Judge Virginia Phillips on Monday ruled against a lawsuit three conservation groups filed to stop the 1,626-acre Tecuya Ridge Shaded Fuelbreak Project.
The proposal was one of two federal projects in the Frazier Park area that faced allegations the Forest Service cut corners to avoid detailed environmental reviews to the benefit of private logging interests. The other suit, over a 1,200-acre thinning project above Cuddy Valley, was resolved in June with a U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling favorable to the government.
"This is another victory for forest health and for the people who live adjacent to Los Padres National Forest," Los Padres Forest Supervisor Chris Stubbs said in a news release.
"I'm concerned about losing our Southern California forests while we battle litigation in court," he continued. "Selective thinning enables us to protect our forests from the effects of catastrophic wildfire."
The agency had been supported by the American Forest Resource Council, the California Forestry Association and Associated California Loggers. The Forest Service noted in the release that the Kern County Fire Department has advocated for the project since 2009.
Fuelbreaks help slow the spread of wildfire and provide a buffer between developed areas and wildlands, according to the forest service. It said the project, set to begin next year, will reduce unhealthy forest densities and boost the forest's resilience to insects, disease and drought.
But conservationists say large forest-thinning projects like the one at issue in Monday's ruling may be less effective than smaller-scale clearance in heavily wooded areas. They favor creating defensible spaces around homes near forests and the use of fire-resistant building materials.
An executive with Los Padres ForestWatch, which filed the lawsuit along with co-plaintiffs Earth Island Institute and the Center for Biological Diversity, said by email Friday his group was reviewing the judge's ruling and considering possible next steps.
Executive Director Jeff Kuyper added that LPFW remains committed to ensuring outcomes that protect forests and prioritize the most effective strategies for safeguarding communities.
"Logging in remote areas without appropriate environmental safeguards is a recipe for disaster," he wrote, "and whenever the Forest Service cuts corners at the expense of sound science and public transparency, we're prepared to meet them at the courtroom doorstep every single time."