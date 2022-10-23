Forest Service plans reforestation project 20 years after McNally Fire

Twenty years ago, on Nov. 7, the season’s first significant storm after the McNally Fire dropped more than 16 inches of rain in the southern Sierra Nevada.
The 150,700-acre human-caused wildfire started on July 21, 2002, about 17 miles north of Kernville near Roads End, just north of the Kern-Tulare County line. The McNally remains among the largest fires in the history of Sequoia National Forest — although cumulatively, other fires in recent years have burned greater acreage. It was the largest wildfire in California that year but its size has been eclipsed in recent years and it no longer makes the list of the state’s top 20 wildfires by size.
The fire burned for 37 days before it was contained on Aug. 29, 2002. But as the aftermath of those November rains showed, the damage wasn’t limited to the burned area.
According to a Forest Service report, a team had assessed the watershed damage and developed an action plan to reduce the effects of the fire. But the storm hit before crews could do the restoration work, dropping about 20 inches of rain within 48 hours, as measured at the Johnsondale weather station.
Overnight, the North Fork of the Kern swelled from 300 cubic feet per second to 25,500 with mud and debris, according to a hydrologist’s report. Some described the river as chocolate brown. Others said its waters were black with soot. The fire took out vegetation that would have kept soils in place, and the rains eroded large volumes of mud and gravel.
The mighty Kern was choked by tons of dirt and ash, forcing temporary closures of a state fish hatchery and power plant. The Forest Service reported spending more than $3 in emergency watershed rehabilitation funds to stabilize soils and reduce the potential for further destruction.
Reforestation project
In addition to the estimated $53 million expense of fighting the McNally Fire, the costs continued to mount. Two decades later, the Forest Service recently announced plans for more related restoration.
In a news release on Oct. 20, Alicia Embry, Sequoia National Forest spokesperson, said the proposed McNally Reforestation Project encompasses 700 acres in the Kern River Ranger District.
In a news release, Ecosystem Staff Officer Gretchen Fitzgerald said the project is a partnership with American Forests and CalFire.
“The proposed action is needed to restore forested conditions and habitat in the old burned area,” Fitzgerald said. “Controlling shrubs through mastication, manual removal, and reforestation would help to re-establish appropriate forest conditions that provide wildlife habitat and improve habitat connectivity.”
Embry said the project’s objective is to plant approximately 700 acres within the burned footprint, improve forest resilience to natural disturbances and improve wildlife habitat. If approved, site preparation is expected to begin during the summer of 2023, followed by planting in the spring of 2024.
American Forests, a nonprofit organization that began as the American Forestry Association in 1875, is also working with Sequoia National Forest on a restoration project in the area of the 2015 Rough Fire in Giant Sequoia National Monument near Dunlap.
The planned project isn’t the first attempt at post-McNally Fire reforestation. A reforestation project announced in June 2007 called for planting 28,000 Jeffrey pine and white fir seedlings to help prevent soil erosion and improve the watershed while restoring critical wildlife habitat. And American Forests planted 132,000 conifer seedlings in the McNally burn area in 2009.
Still, in 2010, a regional silviculturist for the Forest Service listed the McNally Fire as one of the top two California wildfires of the decade in terms of acreage. He noted the potential need to plant 24,600 acres of forestland in the burn area.
In a 2012 news release recognizing the 10-year mark after the fire, the agency reported planting more than 400,000 tree seedlings in the burn area, partly with volunteer support, including $30,800 from the Penny Pines Foundation. Seedlings included white fir, western white pine, sugar pine and Jeffrey pine trees.
Not all of the reforestation efforts have been successful.
As reported by The Californian in 2012, only about 5,000 acres of the burn area were replanted in the first decade after McNally. The Forest Service saw 95 percent survival in some areas, but in others, it was less. Drought, gopher disturbance and even the angle at which the tree was planted can affect the odds of survival.
And if the seedlings survive, foresters have estimated it could take more than a century for the area to resemble the forest before the fire.
Criticism
Ara Marderosian of the Weldon-based Sequoia ForestKeeper organization has been critical of other Forest Service post-McNally projects. In an email on Oct. 22, he called the proposed reforestation effort “another bad general forest land project.”
He said he is concerned that “creating openings by removing any shade, whether provided by dead (or live) trees or shrubs, will not provide the shade conditions needed” for tree seedlings.
There was no mention of logging in the Forest Service news release, and a map of the project area was not immediately available.
But Marderosian expressed concern that the burned areas in question may have been previously logged and that the Forest Service intends to create a tree plantation.
He cited the work of Chad Hanson — another frequent critic of Sequoia National Forest who is the director and principal ecologist for the John Muir Project. He said that Hanson has been doing fieldwork in large high-severity fire patches for two decades, and the only place where he sometimes reports type conversion to chaparral is where post-fire logging/planting has occurred.
“Otherwise, natural regeneration of native vegetation — conifers, oaks, shrubs — is abundant,” Marderosian said, adding that he could “accept only planting trees or shrubs in the shade of ‘buddy rocks’ where ground moisture levels are more conducive to restoration.”
