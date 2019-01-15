If you're planning a picnic this week, your plans may be all wet.
At least until the weekend.
According to meteorologists at the National Weather Service's Hanford station, this series of storms will continue to impact the valley and mountain portions of Kern County, with the strongest system expected to be felt Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.
"The Bakersfield area could see a significant amount of precip," said NWS meteorologist Carlos Molina. But with rain spread over the week, the total could be as low as a half-inch and as much as three times that amount.
The most powerful system will start to be felt late Wednesday night.
Winds will begin to increase in the evening and precipitation should develop overnight, with totals in the southern valley reaching three-quarters of an inch, maybe more, Molina said.
"This is a warmer system, with a lot of moisture," he said.
In the Kern County mountains, some snow could fall above 5,000 feet, he said, but higher locations like Alta Sierra could add a few more inches to the eight inches the ski resort received earlier in the week.
In fact, Alta Sierra Ski Resort is taking advantage of the new powder and the long weekend. It will be open all three days, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
In the foothills and below the snow level, heavy rain and flooding is possible, according to the weather service. Areas with burn scars from last year's wildfires will be most prone to flooding and mudslides, but urban areas may also see nuisance flooding.
Wind has already been an issue this week, and area residents can expect more of the same. Strong, gusty winds are likely along ridge tops and through mountain passes. Wet soils could increase tree fall possibilities. Motorists should remain alert.
By Friday, the storm series will peter out, with clearing occurring through the weekend.
"The weekend will probably be nice," Molina said. "Once the last storm moves out Friday morning."
Yet another storm could be moving in early next week, but Molina doesn't think it will have much impact in the southern valley.
But we seem to be in a pattern, and Molina said he wouldn't be surprised to see more storms lining up in January.
