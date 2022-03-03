Forecast calls for rain, snow at pass levels for Friday, Saturday

An idyllic week of weather is expected to cool considerably starting Friday, and even bring some precipitation through the weekend — but it won’t be enough to make up for one of the hottest, driest winter months Kern County has had on record.
It also means with less than 30 days left in California’s “wet season,” water officials reported this week the state’s counting on a third year of drought conditions.
Friday’s forecast calls for precipitation to start in the early morning hours and continue through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
“By Saturday morning, you’re probably looking at snow levels closer to like 2,500 feet,” said Brian Ochs, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Hanford station, adding that the area is expected to see rain and snow through Saturday evening.
At altitudes around 6,000 feet, 3 to 4 inches of snow is expected, with the 2,500-foot mark receiving “a light dusting” up to about an inch through Saturday.
As far as rainfall goes, the metro Bakersfield area could see about a quarter of an inch to a third of an inch through the same time period, which is helpful.
But it’s not nearly enough to help ease drought conditions, especially after February saw three days in a row of record-setting heat and the ninth-driest February in county history. The 80-degree-plus temperatures from Feb. 12-14 all set or tied historical highs, and the city only received .11 inches of rain all month at a time that usually sees 1.15 inches.
While temperatures hovered in the mid-70s to low-80s this past week, they're expected to dip into the 50s until Sunday. There's about a 50-percent chance below-average temperatures will continue until March 12, Ochs said.
The latest measurement of the Sierra Nevada snowpack this week, a key part of the Department of Water Resources’ water-supply forecast, indicated a level that’s about 63 percent of the average for this time of year, and statewide the figure was 68 percent.
The news prompted DWR officials to remind Californians that Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking all residents to cut back water use at least 15 percent compared to their 2020 usage levels.
“With only one month left in California’s wet season and no major storms in the forecast, Californians should plan for a third year of drought conditions,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth, in a statement issued in response to the measurement. “A significantly below-average snowpack combined with already low reservoir levels make it critical that all Californians step up and conserve water every day to help the state meet the challenges of severe drought.”