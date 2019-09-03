The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County and Ford Motor Company Fund announced the first two Ford Junior Youths of the Month for the 2019-20 school year at ceremonies on Thursday and Friday.
Eighth grader, Mariah, and seventh grader, Sonny, were named Ford Junior Youths of the Month for August and will have their pictures displayed at the Jim Burke Ford dealership for the month of September.
The 12 participating Boys & Girls Clubs internally select a Ford Junior Youth of the Month who is presented with the certificate, $50 Target gift card and T-shirt. One selected club member will be awarded a laptop provided by Jim Burke Ford at the graduation celebration in May 2020.
The Ford Junior Youth of the Year Program allows the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County to honor their middle school and junior high school club members who attend a Boys & Girls Club after school program for their demonstrated leadership and service at school, home or with family and scholastic achievement.
