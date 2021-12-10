For thousands of uninsured Central Valley residents, Covered California seeks to be the answer

Late-stage cancer, stroke and the amputation of limbs are all maladies that frequently threaten the lives of California residents, in addition to costing thousands of dollars for treatment.
These conditions can be caught early if patients are screened, but thousands of Californians without medical insurance frequently wait until it is too late for a relatively easy medical intervention.
That’s why Covered California, the state’s public health insurance marketplace, is urging all residents to seek insurance during this year’s open enrollment period. In a virtual tour stop highlighting the Central Valley, doctors and insurance agents from Merced to Bakersfield urged residents to sign up for insurance, claiming that federal support has made the program cheaper.
“It’s very important to get good coverage, get good care and then you can prevent early disability for yourself or early death,” Kian Azimian, a doctor at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, said during a virtual press conference on Friday. “A lot of the stuff that we’re seeing is coming from the folks that haven’t taken care of what is 100 percent preventable. And it’s just so sad to see somebody get so devastated from a Stage 4 cancer or a stroke, blindness, amputation of legs and toes from diabetes. These are all things that can be taken care of from having better access to health care.”
According to Covered California, about one-tenth of its enrollees visit the emergency room each year, with the average cost being around $8,000. However, because of their insurance, the enrollees end up paying only $375.
Similarly, Covered California says around 3 percent of its enrollees visit hospitals, paying an average of $2,700 when the total cost is $43,000.
“No one wants to end up in an emergency room or hospital, but if you do, a quality health insurance plan through Covered California can save you tens of thousands of dollars,” Covered California executive director Peter V. Lee said in a news release. “In addition, having health insurance means you are more likely to get preventive care and regular treatment for chronic conditions, which helps keep you out of the hospital in the first place.”
There are 115,000 uninsured people in the Central Valley, the majority of whom can get insured at no cost, according to the service. Support from the American Rescue Plan Act — the $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11 — means more than half of Covered California enrollees pay less than $10 per month, and three quarters pay less than $100 per month.
Covered California allows applicants to choose their own doctors and pick from brand name insurance providers such as Anthem, Blue Shield of California, Health Net and Kaiser Permanente.
For more information, visit www.coveredca.com. Insurance agents are also available to help applicants navigate the process.
Those who want their coverage to start on Jan. 1 must sign up by Dec. 31. Covered California’s open enrollment period runs until Jan. 31.
“I am a single parent and it was simply not an option for me to pay for a high insurance premium out of my own pocket, so I am extremely thankful for Covered California and being able to keep up with my yearly physicals and primary care,” Merced resident Deanna Fregoso said during the press conference. “If you’re curious about Covered California and the financial help that is available, I wouldn’t wait.”