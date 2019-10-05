After inventing democracy in 510 B.C., the Greeks should probably be allowed to rest on their laurels for, like, forever.
But a visit to this weekend's Greek Food Festival held on the grounds of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in downtown Bakersfield shows that just the opposite is happening.
Why rest when you can cook?
"We love to share our culture, our food," said Elaine Dorlis, whose family has been operating a food booth at the annual festival since they moved to Bakersfield in 1995.
Feta fries — homemade potato chips smothered with feta cheese — and chicken wings, Greek-style, are two of the specialties at the Dorlis family booth.
Dorlis said she and her husband, Tom, are "100 percent Greek." And it's through the power of food and the memories created by sharing and enjoying food, that bridges are built between disparate peoples and traditions.
"That's how we spread our culture," she said, smiling.
The festival, now in its 45th year, kicked off Friday and hit second and third gear on Saturday as couples and families took advantage of the shaded festival grounds and the sunny, yet comfortable weather.
If you're reading this and simultaneously kicking yourself for missing the Greek Fest this year, stop kicking. Live music by the Olympians — playing stringed bouzouki instead of guitars — starts the third and final day of the event Sunday.
Tony Shackelford came to the fest Friday with his wife, and they liked it so much, they returned Saturday.
Asked what keeps him coming back, the Bakersfield resident grinned.
"The food," he said. "It's just fun."
Sure, there's Greek music and Greek dancing. There's a drawing for prizes and scheduled tours of the beautiful domed church on Truxtun Avenue.
But ask anyone, and food is invariably cited as the main draw.
There's shish kebab, Greek sausage, meatballs with sauce, rice pilaf.
There's tiropita, fluffy baked filo dough triangles wrapped around a mixture of feta cheese, eggs, Greek herbs and spices.
And dolmades, fresh grape leaves stuffed with ground beef, rice, Greek herbs and spices, and covered with a lemon sauce.
Of course, one can't forget the famous gyro.
"Our family has been running the gyro booth for about 19 years," said Marianna Strategos, who was working near the front with her sister, Lukia.
"It's very important to be open to understanding other people's cultures," Lukia said. "This festival gives people a little glimpse of what's going on in our culture."
That's the beauty of America: its incredible tapestry of cultures, all collected under one roof.
With lots of different kitchens.
