Children First and Los Reyes Market will distribute groceries to families of Williams and Casa Loma elementary schools Thursday at 11 a.m., according to a news release from Bakersfield City Councilmember Andrae Gonzales.
The distribution will take place at Williams Elementary, located at 1201 Williams Street in east Bakersfield.
The press release estimates enough food will be available for 300 families. Food items include eggs, milk, beans, cereal and more, according to the release.
